A Cincinnati harm-reduction vending machine that stocks Narcan and fentanyl test strips for free to drug users has reportedly reversed nearly 600 overdoses. What do you think?

“Definitely more effecti ve than the Narcan Claw Machine.” Gemma Tillman, Ship Christener

“I knew doctors would be replaced by vending machines eventually.” DeShawn Myers, Chair Stacker