NASA Astronauts Splash Down In Gulf Of Mexico

Two NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor capsule completed a successful splashdown on Sunday, the first water landing by American astronauts in 45 years. What do you think?

“I knew th ose astronauts would eventually come crawling back to Earth.” Craig Bergman • Semi-Pro Baton Twirler

“I hate to break it to NASA, but the Gulf of Mexico isn’t in space.” Whitney Livingston • Light Bulb Installer