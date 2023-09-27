A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has landed in the Utah desert seven years after the mission’s launch. What do you think?
“It’s not polite to go through another celestial body’s dirt.”
Hudson Donahue, Scrap Collector
“Ugh, another mess for the NASA custodians to clean up.”
Amber Zogan, Claim Filer
“If asteroid soil is even half as interesting as Earth soil, we’re in for a real treat!”
Rufus Darmian, Fraud Organizer