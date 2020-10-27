NASA Confirms Evidence Of Water On Moon

NASA confirmed Monday that chemical analysis reveals the lunar surface harbors multiple pockets of frozen water, including in areas exposed to sunlight, bolstering previous theories about the existence of H2O on the moon. What do you think?
“Well, duh, that’s where rain comes from.”
Dean Collins • Unemployed
“If there’s water, you know there’s moon mosquitos.”
Colleen Puchkoff • Tent Revivalist
“But astronauts will still be able to drink recycled urine if they want to, right?”
Donovan Winburne • Game Show Pundit