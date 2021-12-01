WASHINGTON—With no choice but to suspend the planned outing and await more favorable conditions, NASA announced Wednesday it had delayed a space walk after a heavy snow began to fall in outer space. “Unfortunately, a front has moved into our solar system, causing a severe blizzard that forced us to postpone this morning’s scheduled space walk,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson, who observed that four to five feet of snow had accumulated across much of the galaxy and that it was “quite blustery out there,” making it too difficult for astronauts to replace a malfunctioning antenna on the International Space Station. “Once the weather clears up, we’ll send our crew on a space walk with shovels and a bag of rock salt, and ensure the astronauts scrape off the windshield of their return spacecraft. In the meantime, we’ve ordered them to cozy up and build a fire inside the ISS.” At press time, NASA officials confirmed the treacherous condition had caused a capsule full of space tourists to skid out of Earth’s orbit and crash into the sun.