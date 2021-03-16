NASA Discovers Scared Asteroid Wandering Through Space Without Its Parents

WASHINGTON—Speculating that the small rocky body had strayed from its home to follow a nearby planet’s gravitational pull, NASA announced Tuesday that they had found a scared asteroid wandering through space without its parents. “When we found this poor little guy in a dark corner of space, it was alone and clearly frightened to be so far away from its mom and dad and the rest of its astral family,” said agency administrator Steve Jurczyk, stressing that he and his team intended to keep their distance in order to avoid spooking the small 33-foot-wide asteroid and to make it clear that they were there to help. “Space is not the safest place for a sweet fella like this. Heck, it could have wandered into a black hole or worse. Thankfully, it’s all tuckered out and resting now. In the morning, we’re hoping to get it back to the Kuiper Belt where it belongs.” Jurczyk added that, ultimately, if the agency could not get the asteroid back to its parents, several engineers had ex pressed interest in adopting it.