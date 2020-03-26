America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
NASA Finds Life Drowned On Mars

Illustration for article titled NASA Finds Life Drowned On Mars

It’s an historic achievement that is being celebrated by the scientific community. Find out what this means for our solar system, and if this could lead to the discovery of more extraterrestrial corpses.

