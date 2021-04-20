America's Finest News Source.

American Voices

NASA Helicopter Flies On Mars

NASA’s solar-powered Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, logging a 39-second flight reaching 10 feet above the Martian surface. What do you think?

“We’re one step closer to monitoring Mars traffic patterns.”

Cathy Orr • Finger Snap Instructor

“How about we focus on bringing the miracle of flight to Earth first?”

Jimbo Wolf • Unemployed

“I’m more impressed that someone flew a helicopter all the way to Mars.”

Mitchell Beltran • Baggage Handler