NASA Helicopter Flies On Mars

NASA’s solar-powered Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, logging a 39-second flight reaching 10 feet above the Martian surface. What do you think?

“We’re one step cl oser to monitoring Mars traffic patterns.” Cathy Orr • Finger Snap Instructor

“How about we focus on bringing the miracle of flight to Earth first?” Jimbo Wolf • Unemployed