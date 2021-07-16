America's Finest News Source.
NASA: Moon ‘Wobble’ To Cause Coastal Flooding Surge By 2030s

NASA warns that a “wobble” in the moon’s orbit, which happens every 18.6 years, will combine with rising sea levels to bring dramatic increases in high-tide coastal floods across the U.S. in the 2030s. What do you think?

“I’m so sick of the moon jerking us around!”

Tanner Sanchez, Barbecue Critic

“See? We let the moon control the tides, and now it’s back for more.”

Waldo Kelman, Systems Analyst

“Hopefully, the infrastructure bill contains a few trillion for orbital repairs.”

Joanna Hughes, Cloud Chaser

