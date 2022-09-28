NASA’s DART mission has successfully slammed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, in a kinetic impact test to redirect the space rock, which may be needed if an asteroid is ever on track to hit Earth. What do you think?

“Pretty optimistic to th ink that Earth has a future to protect.” Marta McGibboney, Leaflet Distributor

“Dang, too bad the Cretaceous megafauna didn’t think of this.” Markus Pockette, Publican