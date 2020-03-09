NASA Says Lettuce Grown In Space Is Safe To Eat

A new report found that lettuce grown on the International Space Station is just as safe and nutritious as lettuce grown on Earth, a fact which scientists say will allow astronauts to supplement prepackaged food and sustain themselves on longer space expeditions. What do you think?

“Thanks, NASA, but I only eat locally sourced produce.” Thomas Ward • EKG Transcriptionist

“Nothing I’d want more after a long day of hurtling through space than a nice wet handful of lettuce.” Lela Wright • Unemployed

