NASA Says Lettuce Grown In Space Is Safe To Eat

A new report found that lettuce grown on the International Space Station is just as safe and nutritious as lettuce grown on Earth, a fact which scientists say will allow astronauts to supplement prepackaged food and sustain themselves on longer space expeditions. What do you think?
“Thanks, NASA, but I only eat locally sourced produce.”
Thomas Ward • EKG Transcriptionist
“Nothing I’d want more after a long day of hurtling through space than a nice wet handful of lettuce.”
Lela Wright • Unemployed
“Wow. I guess I really underestimated how boring space is.”
Stephen Bailey • Panic Room Technician