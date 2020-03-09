America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
American Voices

NASA Says Lettuce Grown In Space Is Safe To Eat

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 10

A new report found that lettuce grown on the International Space Station is just as safe and nutritious as lettuce grown on Earth, a fact which scientists say will allow astronauts to supplement prepackaged food and sustain themselves on longer space expeditions. What do you think?

“Thanks, NASA, but I only eat locally sourced produce.”

Thomas Ward • EKG Transcriptionist

“Nothing I’d want more after a long day of hurtling through space than a nice wet handful of lettuce.”

Lela Wright • Unemployed

Advertisement

“Wow. I guess I really underestimated how boring space is.”

Stephen Bailey • Panic Room Technician

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Relationship Definitely Hurtling Toward Something

Key Priorities For Trump’s Reelection Campaign

Pope Francis Urges Priests To Refrain From Molesting Children Over Coronavirus Fears

Dow Rallies After It Turns Out Trader Who Jumped Out Window Was Merely Having Marital Problems