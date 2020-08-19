NASA Scientists Prank New Guy By Pretending They Don’t See The Moon

HOUSTON—Feigning confusion as they snickered beneath their breath, NASA scientists pranked their newest hire, research astrophysicist Taylor Honore, by pretending they did not see the full moon in the nighttime sky, sources within the agency confirmed Wednesday. “Moon? What the hell are you talking about?” said NASA chief scientist Jim Green, who, according to reports, fought to hold back laughter as he lectured the new recruit, telling Honore that whatever he was pointing to was probably just a star. “Look, buddy, I started working here before you were born, and I think I’d know if there was a moon up there. Better slow down and try not to make too many discoveries on your first day, okay? Are you sure you passed the drug test? Because it seems like you’re hallucinating moons up there.” At press time, the scientists were reportedly freaking out after they discovered their hazing of Honore had driven the newly minted Ph.D. to fling himself from an observatory window.



Advertisement