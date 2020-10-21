America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

NASA Spacecraft Collects Sample From Asteroid

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 42
Vol 56 Issue 42Opinion

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft approached the asteroid Bennu and used a robotic arm to collect a sample from its surface on Tuesday, marking the second time humans have made contact with an asteroid. What do you think?

“Hopefully the asteroid is able to learn a little something about us, too.”

Sue PerdikisSpice Merchant

Advertisement

“It’s really unwise of NASA to keep provoking asteroids like this.”

Ted BarbosaUnemployed

“If all NASA wanted was a rock, I could’ve hooked them up for way cheaper.”

Aiden James • Dowsing Rod Expert

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Paleontologists Unearth Rare, Mint-Condition Triceratops Skull In Goodwill Bin

Trump Campaign Reminds Supporters To Make Voting Intimidation Plan

Potential Candidates For Biden’s Cabinet

After Obama Victory, Shrieking White-Hot Sphere Of Pure Rage Early GOP Front-Runner For 2016