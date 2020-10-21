NASA Spacecraft Collects Sample From Asteroid

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft approached the asteroid Bennu and used a robotic arm to collect a sample from its surface on Tuesday, marking the second time humans have made contact with an asteroid. What do you think?

“Hopefully the asteroid is able to learn a little something about us, too.” Sue Perdikis • Spice Merchant

“It’s really unwise of NASA to keep provoking asteroids like this.” Ted Barbosa • Unemployed