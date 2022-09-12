WASHINGTON—In a press conference Monday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson confirmed the biggest concern agency officials had about returning to the moon was that it might not remember them. “It’s been, jeez, what, almost 50 years? We just hope it’s not super awkward,” said Nelson, who noted that NASA astronauts were currently undergoing rigorous training to simulate what it would be like when they landed and the moon gave them a completely blank look. “I’m not saying we’re expecting the worst-case scenario, but, I mean, we haven’t exactly been keeping in touch. Hopefully it still has the flag we got it. My God, though, what if we don’t even recognize it?” At press time, Nelson added that if things with the moon didn’t work out, the space agency would try its luck with Mars.