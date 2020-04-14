NASCAR Driver Suspended Indefinitely For Racial Slur During Livestream

Stock-car driver Kyle Larson has been suspended by NASCAR, his racing team, and the online simulation game iRacing for using a racial slur during a virtual competition, though he could be eligible for reinstatement if he completes sensitivity training. What do you think?
“His actions are certainly not a reflection of who he wants us to think he is.”
Ian Eddins • Systems Analyst
“I’m sure he was raised to never, ever say that awful word into a hot mic.”
Chris McInerney • Emergency Meteorologist
“You don’t understand—that word means something completely different in the context of professional car racing.”
Ellen Sabine • Fruit Peeler