America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

NASCAR Driver Suspended Indefinitely For Racial Slur During Livestream

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 15
Vol 56 Issue 15American VoicesOpinionNASCAR

Stock-car driver Kyle Larson has been suspended by NASCAR, his racing team, and the online simulation game iRacing for using a racial slur during a virtual competition, though he could be eligible for reinstatement if he completes sensitivity training. What do you think?

“His actions are certainly not a reflection of who he wants us to think he is.”

Ian Eddins • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“I’m sure he was raised to never, ever say that awful word into a hot mic.”

Chris McInerney • Emergency Meteorologist

“You don’t understand—that word means something completely different in the context of professional car racing.”

Ellen Sabine • Fruit Peeler

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

10 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Abducted And Murdered By Andie MacDowell

3 Dogs; 2 Clever Backyard Projects; 4 Candy Bars You Forgot Existed; A Woman Drowning; 2 80s Hairstyles We Loved and 30 Entrepreneurs Under 30

NASCAR Awards Driver $50,000 For Homophobic Comments

Aetna Honors All The Brave Insurance Debt Collectors Continuing To Work In This Difficult Time