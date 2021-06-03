Nashville Hat Shop Apologizes For ‘Not Vaccinated’ Yellow Star Of David

A Nashville hat shop garnered widespread condemnation over the sale of yellow badges shaped like the Star of David with the words “Not Vaccinated,” apologizing and removing the badges after several businesses, including Stetson, severed ties. What do you think?

“Nothing says ‘oppressed’ like voluntarily purchasing a product and proudly displaying it.” Marcus Lander, Frame Leveler

“To be fair, there are only so many shape and color combinations to use for badges.” Hector Siegel, Idiom Writer