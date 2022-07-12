A Nashville hot dog eatery is offering customers a free milkshake for showing a doctor’s note as proof of having had a vasectomy in a promotion inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade and offered as an incentive for having the birth control procedure. What do you think?

“Women losing their bodily autonomy wasn’t convincing enough for me, but this might do the trick.” Joseph Biba, Troubleshooter Evaluator

“As long as the women who are forced to carry their pregnancy to term don’t get anything.” Matthew Thoburn, Freelance Farmer

“Let’s wait to hear Chick-fil-A’s counter-offer.” Lola Crew, Dynamometer Operator