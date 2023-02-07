America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Nation’s Children Rocked By Getting Molested Scandal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Nation’s Children Rocked By Getting Molested Scandal

WASHINGTON—Under fire for their role in alleged sexual abuse, the nation’s children were rocked by a getting molested scandal, sources confirmed Tuesday. “How can we continue to even trust the children community if they go around getting molested like this?” said parent Linda Cowan, who was just one of hundreds of Americans across the country outraged following the release of a report that showed that tens of thousands of the nation’s children had been sexually abused in the past year alone. “I’ve lost my faith in children. This goes completely against the image of innocence they project. It’s a very bad look for them. And to any children listening, don’t think you can wipe your hands clean by just lying low or transferring to another school.” At press time, shocking new evidence revealed that the scandal may have been ongoing for hundreds of years.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
U.S. Blows Itself Up So China Can’t Have It
Friday 12:06PM
Lies Men Will Tell To Get You To Sleep With Them
Wednesday 7:37PM
Breaking News