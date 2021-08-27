WASHINGTON—Striding briskly through the country’s backstage areas, the nation’s stage managers announced Friday that there were five minutes until places. “We’re on in five, folks,” said the theatrical production managers, wearing headsets and holding clipboards as they informed the nation’s cast members they should do any last-minute costume adjustments and ensure their props were in place. “Remember, I’m going to be in the booth during the show, so if you need help, you’ll need to talk to one of the stagehands. Break a leg, everybody!” At press time, the nation’s 328.2 million individuals had shouted back, “Thank you, five,” in perfect unison.