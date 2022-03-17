WASHINGTON—Promoting the object as an iconic piece of aeronautics history, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum announced Thursday it had acquired a rock that local teenager Tyler Trenary threw really, really high one time. “The rock that Tyler threw must have gone, like, 25, maybe 30, feet in the air, which has gotta be some kind of record,” the museum’s acting director, Christopher Browne, said as he touted the new acquisition, which will reportedly be accompanied by an interactive exhibit in which museum visitors can throw their own rocks into the air and see how their efforts measure up to the historic flight. “What’s really remarkable is that Tyler threw the rock straight up—almost totally vertical—and had to jump out of the way when it came back down so the rock wouldn’t hit him on the head. It was decent-sized, too, so it definitely could have given him a concussion. Historians have noted this is probably the closest a rock from this area has ever gotten to reaching outer space. God, he really chucked that thing.” At press time, officials announced that the museum would also debut a huge rock that Tyler once lobbed into the backyard pool from the roof of his house.