National Guard May Deploy Up To 20,000 Troops To DC For Biden Inauguration

Army General Daniel R. Hokanson says 10,000 Guard members will be deployed to D.C. this week and another 10,000 may be activated ahead of the presidential inauguration following threats from Trump supporters. What do you think?

“Okay, but it’s only fair that they’re deployed equally to both sides of the conflict.” Richard Embly, Barmaid

“I’m sure whatever violent mob shows up will die off on its own within a few minutes.” Heath Wetzel, Pinochle Champ