National Park Service Under Fire For Wasting $40 Million To Pamper A Single, Charming Moose

His name is Alton, and he’s a 1,200-pound bull moose who’s been described as “charismatic” and “charming” by the NPS. But are their attempts to woo him costing taxpayers millions?

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

