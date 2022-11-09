The National Park Service is warning visitors against licking the Sonoran Desert Toad, an amphibian that secretes toxins that also act as a powerful hallucinogen when smoked, with officials stressing that even touching one can make humans very ill. What do you think?
“If the toads don’t want to be licked they should say so themselves.”
Helen Aponte, Income Adjuster
“For a $30 admission fee, I’ll lick whatever I want.”
Ron Clayton, Underwriter
“I didn’t lick my way through hundreds of animals to be told ‘no’ now.”
Jerrod Hubbard, Puddle Dredger