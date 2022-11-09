The National Park Service is warning visitors against licking the Sonoran Desert Toad, an amphibian that secretes toxins that also act as a powerful hallucinogen when smoked, with officials stressing that even touching one can make humans very ill. What do you think?

“If the toads don’t wan t to be licked they should say so themselves.” Helen Aponte, Income Adjuster

“For a $30 admission fee, I’ll lick whatever I want.” Ron Clayton, Underwriter