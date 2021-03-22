National Support Grows To Give North Dakota’s Statehood To D.C.

WASHINGTON—Noting the state’s redundancy within the union, Gallup released a new poll Monday showing national support coalescing behind giving North Dakota’s statehood to Washington, D.C. “We have a use-it-or-lose-it policy and North Dakota hasn’t shown us enough,” said poll participant Andy Larkin, echoing the sentiments of over 300 million Americans who supported making North Dakota a commonwealth in favor of the nation’s capital. “It would take a lot of time and money to come up with a new flag and state motto for D.C., so we can just transfer all that from the Peace Garden State. It’s not like they’ve done anything memorable with their statehood since 1889.” At press time, a new report showed the majority of Americans strongly favored giving New York’s statehood to Puerto Rico.