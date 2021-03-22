National Support Grows To Give North Dakota’s Statehood To D.C.

WASHINGTON—Noting the state’s redundancy within the union, Gallup released a new poll Monday showing national support coalescing behind giving North Dakota’s statehood to Washington, D.C . “We have a use-it-or-lose-it policy and North Dakota hasn’t shown us enough,” said poll participant Andy Larkin, echoing the sentiments of over 300 million Americans who supported making North Dakota a commonwealth in favor of the nation’s capital. “It would take a lot of time and money to come up with a new flag and state motto for D.C. , so we can just transfer all that from the Peace Garden State. It’s not like they’ve done anything memorable with their statehood since 1889.” At press time, a new report showed the majority of Americans strongly favored giving New York’s statehood to Puerto Rico.