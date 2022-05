Nearly 40% of popular baby formula brands are sold out at retailers across the U.S. due to an increase in demand and a recent recall from one of the country’s biggest infant formula plants. What do you think?

“Perhaps it’s time to recall some babies.” Peter Feldberg, Hot Tub Cleaner

“This would be more of a problem if poor nutrition affected a baby’s long-term health.” Andrew Melinek, Systems Analyst

“Luckily, my kid prefers Sprite.” Marcella Loerzel, Company Optimist