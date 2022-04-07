The Rappahannock t ribe, a native tribe in Virginia, has reacquired 465 acres of their ancestral home that English settlers displaced them from in the 1660s, the purchase made possible by donors and grants as part of a growing movement of indigenous peoples fighting to reclaim their land. What do you think?

“They shouldn’t h ave waited 350 years to tell us it was theirs.” Kelli Dalton, Grave Salesman

“We’ll just see what the King of England has to say about this.” Charlie Oslowski, Systems Analyst