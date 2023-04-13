Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

With many claiming their intentions were not even the slightest bit antisemitic, The Onion asked several collectors of Third Reich memorabilia why they spend so much money on Nazi art, uniforms, and items personally owned by Adolf Hitler.

Mark DeSoto, Lawyer

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Okay, so I know it might look bad, but it’s honestly just because I also believe in the idea of a master race.”

Andrew Kane, Lawyer

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Simple: I hate Jews and love tchotchkes.”

Douglas Proctor, Political Consultant

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“If you don’t have a cool Nazi collection, you might as well be invisible at the Supreme Court parties.”

Henry Bunk, Investment Banker

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Much better value than KKK memorabilia.”

Derek Madsen, Pilot

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“It’s not fair that everyone focuses on their disgusting crimes instead of their cute little tea sets.”

Fred Shipley, Banker

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Trying to get a Night At The Museum–type situation going if you get my drift.”

Miles Ranier, Bartender

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Oftentimes, a bathrobe with a swastika on it will be significantly cheaper than a bathrobe without.”

Dale Weber, Insurance Executive

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“The more helmets I acquire, the more Nazis there are running around without adequate head protection.”

Betsy Ashe, Project Manager

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“It’s a solemn reminder of what once happened and could happen again if we play our cards right.”

Todd O’Hart, Jeweler

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“It’s like how people who collect stamps really hate stamps.”

Leah Hamilton, Librarian

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“It matches my living room’s red, white, and black color scheme.”

Frances McFarland, Makeup Artist

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“To be fair, I’d collect Allied artifacts too if they had better graphic design.”

Frederick Green, Chef

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“I got burned by the Beanie Babies craze, but this seems like a way safer bet.”

Eli Masters, Proud Boy

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“I admire the neoclassical design aesthetic, the fusion of the utilitarian and the symbolic, and all the stuff they did with the Holocaust.”

Heather Gill, Stay-At-Home Mom

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“With the kids all in school, I’m just trying to stay busy.”

Caleb Mosley, Healthcare Executive

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Buying a Bugatti and a yacht didn’t impress women, so I figured I had to go bigger.”

Carter Higgins, Doctor

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“Just because someone owns Nazi memorabilia doesn’t mean they endorse the Nazi’s white supremacist ideology. That just happens to be the case for me.”

Walter Rogers, Dentist

Image for article titled Collectors Explain Why They Acquire Nazi Memorabilia

“It’s my daily reminder to commit mass genocide.”

