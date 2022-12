We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A 97-year-old woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted by a German court of being an accessory to the murder of more than 10,000 people. What do you think?

“I didn’t r ealize Nazism was still frowned upon in some countries.” Lou Belestier • Systems Analyst

“I believe they’re called ‘Nazi assistants’ now.” Bree Won • Divorce Advocate