New evidence suggests Neanderthals consumed a diverse diet that included sealife like seals, mussels, crabs, and fish, contradicting previous theories that eating protein-rich marine resources was unique to early humans and contributed to their increased brain development. What do you think?

“More evidence that Neanderthals lived underwater.” Solomon Kurtis • Agricultural Pedicurist

“That explains the lobster bibs in the cave paintings.” Phil Slatterly • Wool Degreaser

