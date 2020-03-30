America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Neanderthals Ate Seafood Including Sharks And Dolphins

OpinionVol 56 Issue 13

New evidence suggests Neanderthals consumed a diverse diet that included sealife like seals, mussels, crabs, and fish, contradicting previous theories that eating protein-rich marine resources was unique to early humans and contributed to their increased brain development. What do you think?

“More evidence that Neanderthals lived underwater.”

Solomon Kurtis • Agricultural Pedicurist

“That explains the lobster bibs in the cave paintings.”

Phil Slatterly • Wool Degreaser

“This completely upends everything I’ve skimmed on museum placards.”

Nina McLin • Balloon Retailer

