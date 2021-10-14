New data shows that 4.3 million people quit jobs in August, about 2.9% of the workforce, driven in part by workers less willing to endure inconvenient hours and poor compensation while given leverage by the country’s high number of job openings. What do you think?

“Oh, I’m sure they’ll come crawling back once they’re desperate to be exploited again. Adam Porter, Pie Eating Coach

“We can do that?” Bridget Harris, Tamale Husker