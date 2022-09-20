Hurricane Fiona, a Category 1 storm which made landfall Sunday and also caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, has plunged almost all of the island of Puerto Rico into a blackout, with around 3 million people left with no power and many without water. What do you think?

“Neglected infrastructur e is the surest sign that they’re true Americans.” Anita Harrison, Hinge Oiler

“How do disasters like this keep happening despite our best efforts to do nothing?” Matt Loach, Systems Analyst