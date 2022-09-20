Hurricane Fiona, a Category 1 storm which made landfall Sunday and also caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, has plunged almost all of the island of Puerto Rico into a blackout, with around 3 million people left with no power and many without water. What do you think?
“Neglected infrastructure is the surest sign that they’re true Americans.”
Anita Harrison, Hinge Oiler
“How do disasters like this keep happening despite our best efforts to do nothing?”
Matt Loach, Systems Analyst
“Hopefully whoever their federal government is can help them out.”
Eli Orsi, Unemployed