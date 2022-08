According to a new Pew research poll, just under half of American teenagers describe themselves as “almost constantly” online, a huge jump from 24% in 2015, with YouTube and TikTok being the platforms that are the most used. What do you think?

“Then why aren’t they friending me back?” Carly Whallin, Package Punter

“That doesn’t leave much time for drugs.” Jeff Bankston, Freelance Dayshifter