Nebraska Man Pulled Over With Bull Named Howdy Doody Riding Shotgun

A man in Nebraska was pulled over for driving down a highway in a compact car with a massive Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sitting in the passenger seat. What do you think?
“I’m glad Howdy Doody was responsible and called a designated driver.”
Howie Solvang, Leaflet Editor
Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: September 1, 2023
Share
“Have you ever tried telling a bull it has to sit in the back?”
Cora Brady, Systems Analyst
Advertisement
“Anything to restore your Uber driver rating, I suppose.”
Peter Gilchrist, Alibi Creator