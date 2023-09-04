America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Nebraska Man Pulled Over With Bull Named Howdy Doody Riding Shotgun

A man in Nebraska was pulled over for driving down a highway in a compact car with a massive Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sitting in the passenger seat. What do you think?

“I’m glad Howdy Doody was responsible and called a designated driver.”

Howie Solvang, Leaflet Editor

“Have you ever tried telling a bull it has to sit in the back?”

Cora Brady, Systems Analyst

“Anything to restore your Uber driver rating, I suppose.”

Peter Gilchrist, Alibi Creator