Necromancer Spends Day Off Restoring Classic Guy In Driveway

SEATTLE—Blaring Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre” from a battered old boombox, local necromancer Edgar Ravenswood reportedly spent his day off Friday restoring a classic guy in his driveway. “He’s in rough shape right now, but I hope to get him back in action by the end of the summer,” said Ravenswood to a neighbor who came over to admire the classic 1962 guy raised on cinder blocks in his driveway, wiping a goopy black substance off of his hands onto a pentagram-inscribed rag. “The bones are good, I just need to clean out the pipes and get a few replacement limbs. Luckily, he still has most of his original parts, even if they are pretty grimy. It’s going to take a lot of alchemy, and it’s not cheap, but it’s my passion. Today’s guys just don’t have that same ’ 60s style. You’ll have to come by once he’s up and running—we can take him for a cruise out on the town.” At press time, Ravenswood’s wife had brought out some lemonade to refresh his throat from all the incantations.