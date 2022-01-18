CHICAGO—Shaking their heads as they watched the 6-year-old beagle mix walk by with its owners, sources expressed concern Tuesday that a local dog must be neglected, noting that it was always seen wearing the same set of clothes. “That poor thing owns one shabby outfit,” said 43-year-old neighbor Kelsey Hoyle, who added that she had never seen the dog wearing anything but the thin, flimsy garment on its walks, either, no matter how low the temperatures dipped. “Sometimes I see him just staring out the window, all by himself, and it breaks my heart. You know that dog doesn’t have a good home life. He’s probably abused. God, it makes me sick.” At press time, Hoyle added that there was no way the dog’s owners bathed him more than once a month.

