Musician Neil Young wrote an open letter to his management and record label, demanding his classic song library be removed from Spotify if they continue to allow podcast hosts like Joe Rogan a platform to spread Covid-19 misinformation. What do you think?

“I sense a civil war brewing between stepdads everywhere.” Harvey Koja, Family Assistant

“Is he really willing to lose thousands of cents over this?” Tricia Coreny, Trivia Co-host