America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Nepotism Blamed After Untrained Runner Completes ‘Slowest-Ever’ 100-Meter

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A Somalian sports official has been suspended after a seemingly untrained sprinter, who was a relative of hers, represented the country at a competition in China, where she clocked the event’s slowest-ever 100-meter time at 21 seconds. What do you think?

“As long as she set a record, I don’t see a problem.”

Luis Hosking, Buffet Guard

Watch
Financial Problems Force Ron DeSantis Campaign To Fire Wife
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: August 4, 2023
Friday 10:54AM
Texas Launches Outreach Program To Provide Troubled Teens With Assault Rifles
Wednesday 11:23AM

“Since when has the goal of running been to be fast?”

Jodi Svedin, Hat Specialist

Advertisement

“I learned how to be an out-of-shape loser without any rich relatives’ help.”

Blaine Kirk, Unemployed