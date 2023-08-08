Nepotism Blamed After Untrained Runner Completes ‘Slowest-Ever’ 100-Meter

A Somalian sports official has been suspended after a seemingly untrained sprinter, who was a relative of hers, represented the country at a competition in China, where she clocked the event’s slowest-ever 100-meter time at 21 seconds. What do you think?

“As long as she set a r ecord, I don’t see a problem.” Luis Hosking, Buffet Guard

“Since when has the goal of running been to be fast?” Jodi Svedin, Hat Specialist

