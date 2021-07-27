Nervous Olympic Athlete Trying Not To Break Down Under Pressure Of 4 People Watching



TOKYO—Stressing that nothing could have prepared her for the stress of competing in front of nearly half a dozen spectators, nervous Olympic gymnast Suni Lee told reporters Tuesday that she was trying her best not to break down under the pressure of four people watching. “God, my hands are shaking, my throat is all closed up—I can’t even think straight with all four of them observing my every move,” said Lee, adding that the intermittent coughs and echoes in the almost empty stadium had completely broken any focus she still had. “When I was training, I always thought there might be one or two people in the arena for the Olympic games, but four? This is ridiculous. Christ, I can’t breathe! Someone get me out of here!” At press time, Lee had locked herself in a bathroom stall after overhearing her trainer suggest that 10 or so people were probably watching the Olympics broadcast at home.