Netflix Adds ‘Top 10’ List Featuring Most Popular Shows

Netflix is introducing a new feature to its homepage this week listing the top 10 most-viewed shows and movies within the user’s country, which the company says will provide subscribers with information on what other people are actually watching. What do you think?

“This is great news for a busy person like me who only has time to watch the 10 most popular shows every week.” Lorette Mullin • Diorama Maker

“It’s about time Netflix finally invested in some serious list technology.” Albert Stovall • Ebay Bidder

