Netflix Announces End To DVD Mailing Service

Netflix announced it will be ending its DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began 25 years ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. What do you think?
“Did they invent some other way to watch movies at home?”
Frank Rosen, Mitochondria Enthusiast
Watch
Creepiest Ways Airbnb Owners Are Spying On You
Share
“Leave it to Netflix to cancel a brilliant thing people loved.”
Derrick Trabucco, Lunch Innovator
Advertisement
“Do people even consume media anymore?”
Jocelyn Bobowski, Jumping Coach