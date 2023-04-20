Netflix Announces End To DVD Mailing Service

Netflix announced it will be ending its DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began 25 years ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. What do you think?

“Did they invent some other w ay to watch movies at home?” Frank Rosen, Mitochondria Enthusiast

“Leave it to Netflix to cancel a brilliant thing people loved.” Derrick Trabucco, Lunch Innovator

Advertisement