American Voices

Netflix Announces End To DVD Mailing Service

Netflix announced it will be ending its DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began 25 years ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. What do you think?

“Did they invent some other way to watch movies at home?”

Frank Rosen, Mitochondria Enthusiast

“Leave it to Netflix to cancel a brilliant thing people loved.”

Derrick Trabucco, Lunch Innovator

“Do people even consume media anymore?”

Jocelyn Bobowski, Jumping Coach