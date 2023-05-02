Netflix Condemns WGA Strike For Putting Future Show Cancellations Behind Schedule

LOS ANGELES—Emphasizing the negative effects the recent union action would have on the company, Netflix officials condemned the Writers Guild of America strike Tuesday for putting future show cancellations behind schedule. “We have dozens of shows already stuck in the early stages of the preproduction process, but this strike will cause significant delays in our eventual scrapping of those projects,” said Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who added that preventing work that writers had committed over a year of their lives to from becoming fully realized creations that the streaming platform could kill before they ever saw the light of day was unconscionable. “The unnecessary demands of the WGA are completely ruining the process of having writers slave over a show for countless weeks only to have their work disappear completely from the streaming platform. We also had a bunch of exciting new hires whose subsequent layoffs we had already planned, but now that will have to be pushed back several months due to this reprehensible walkout.” At press time, Netflix announced that it would bring several older shows back to its platform so it would have enough programming to re-cancel until the dispute was resolved.