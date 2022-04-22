Netflix has reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, citing password sharing and recently suspending its service in Russia for the loss of 200,000 subscriptions. What do you think?
“I didn’t think season two of Bridgerton was that bad.”
Deb Thurlow, Garage Receptionist
“Don’t look at me, I only gave out my password to 50,000 people.”
Scott Karasik, Mylar Balloon Designer
“Nothing another god-awful Adam Sandler movie can’t fix.”
Dwayne Uhlfelder, Printer Dejammer