Netflix has reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, citing password sharing and recently suspending its service in Russia for the loss of 200,000 subscriptions. What do you think?

“I didn’t think season two o f Bridgerton was that bad.” Deb Thurlow, Garage Receptionist

“Don’t look at me, I only gave out my password to 50,000 people.” Scott Karasik, Mylar Balloon Designer