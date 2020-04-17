America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Netflix Now Worth More Than Disney

With more people streaming entertainment at home as the coronavirus leaves brick-and-mortar businesses closed, Netflix is now worth $194 billion, $10 billion more than Disney, which is struggling due to delayed movie releases and shuttered theme parks. What do you think?

“It seems wrong to put a monetary value on something as unique and special as a corporation.”

Jessica Chung • Tinsmith

“And that’s with the three DVDs I never returned.”

Clark Dabney • Systems Analyst

“Dang. That reminds me, I need to cancel my Disney+ account.”

Ernie Truitt • Abacus Restorer

