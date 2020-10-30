Netflix Prices Going Up

Popular streaming service Netflix will increase pricing for its most popular plan to $14 per month and its premium plan to $18 per month in an attempt to overcome recent market slumps. What do you think?
“A small price to pay for ignoring so many movies.”
Devin Rice • Landscaping Supervisor
“If they think I’m gonna pay more for the exact same service, they’re absolutely correct.”
Patrick Hurt • Unemployed
“Without Quibi there to keep it in check, at least we see Netflix’s true colors.”
Erica Wilde • Lariat Expert