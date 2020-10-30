America's Finest News Source.
Netflix Prices Going Up

Popular streaming service Netflix will increase pricing for its most popular plan to $14 per month and its premium plan to $18 per month in an attempt to overcome recent market slumps. What do you think?

“A small price to pay for ignoring so many movies.”

Devin Rice • Landscaping Supervisor

“If they think I’m gonna pay more for the exact same service, they’re absolutely correct.”

Patrick Hurt • Unemployed

“Without Quibi there to keep it in check, at least we see Netflix’s true colors.”

Erica Wilde • Lariat Expert

