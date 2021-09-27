Netflix has paid $686 million for the rights to British author Roald Dahl’s entire catalogue, giving the platform the ability to develop such stories as Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and James And The Giant Peach. What do you think?

“I do wonder what a Charlie And The Chocolate Factory movie might look like.” Lex Fleming, Jam Deseeder

“These days I guess just any famed literary giant can get a Netflix deal.” Rajveer Dotson, Catnip Farmer