America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Netflix Runs Test Cracking Down On Password Sharing

Netflix is testing a new feature that prompts viewers to verify account ownership, leading to speculation over a future crackdown on the password sharing that’s practiced by one third of its 200 million subscribers. What do you think?

“Go ahead. I was planning on cutting my mom out of my life anyway.”

Ellis Faulkner • Globule Scientist

Advertisement

“I can’t believe how selfish two thirds of its subscribers are.”

Mark Prater • Escalator Operator

“Well, they just lost a non-paying customer.”

Henrietta Cortes • Corrections Facilitator

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`