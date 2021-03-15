Netflix Runs Test Cracking Down On Password Sharing

Netflix is testing a new feature that prompts viewers to verify account ownership, leading to speculation over a future crackdown on the password sharing that’s practiced by one third of its 200 million subscribers. What do you think?
“Go ahead. I was planning on cutting my mom out of my life anyway.”
Ellis Faulkner • Globule Scientist
Advertisement
“I can’t believe how selfish two thirds of its subscribers are.”
Mark Prater • Escalator Operator
“Well, they just lost a non-paying customer.”
Henrietta Cortes • Corrections Facilitator