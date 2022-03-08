Netflix has been the victim of two big on-set robberies in the space of two days, with thieves stealing $200,000 worth of props from The Crown and $330,000 worth of equipment from the set of Lupin in Paris. What do you think?

“I wonder what ki nd of prestige miniseries the robbers are working on.” Agatha Melero, Tank Valet

“Yet another reason to buy premade shows from South Korea.” Charles Kirby, Doomsday Meal Prepper