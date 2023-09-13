Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It's Like Working With Elon Musk

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink confirmed that dozens of its primate test subjects died after having medical devices implanted in their brains. The Onion asked Neuralink monkeys what it’s like working with the billionaire tech genius, and this is what they said.

Bubbles

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“Much like all his employees, I pray for the sweet release of death.”

Mortimer

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“While I never ended up meeting him, I do admire him for being able to add torturing monkeys to his busy schedule of running tech companies into the ground.”

Tintin

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“It was kind of uncomfortable when he offered to buy me a private jet in exchange for getting me pregnant.”

Sunshine

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“Anytime one of us earned a grape for completing a task, he insisted on getting a grape, too.”

Grumpy

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“I can’t complain because he also keeps the SpaceX employees in cages.”

Specimen 5011

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“More people would be disgusted by animal experimentation if they knew that Elon subjected us to his rants about remote work.”

Phillip

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“He’s pretty cool, I guess, but honestly I fuck with Rogan and Jake Paul way harder.”

Monty

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“Some of the monkeys laugh at everything he says, even though you can tell it’s fake laughter, but he can’t tell it’s fake. Or maybe he can and just wants to wield power over them? In any case, I wish they’d stop.”

Pringle

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“He’s always asking to get drinks after work, and I keep having to come up with excuses.”

Lucille

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“He’s got such a weird vibe that I asked for clothes to wear.”

Coconut

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“Pretty chill so far. He’s just going to jam a bunch of circuitry in my brain, and then I guess I can go home.”

Bon Bon

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“I just got promoted to lead engineer at X!”

Fred

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“All I know for sure is that I have way more impulse control than he does.”

Chip

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“The Harambe jokes get old after the 170th time you hear them.”

Faye

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“Every day I wonder why I couldn’t be one of the lucky ones whose brain exploded.”

Buddy

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“My sacrifice will be worth it if it furthers his dystopian vanity project.”

George

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

“He’s the only person I’ve ever met, and I still can tell he’s the least funny human alive.”

Ralph

Image for article titled Neuralink Monkeys Reveal What It’s Like Working With Elon Musk

[Unintelligible gurgling]

