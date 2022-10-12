The National Institutes of Health is funding the development of new AI to diagnose illnesses by the sounds of patients’ voices, using vocal cord vibrations and breathing patterns to detect disorders like Parkinson’s, pneumonia, and depression. What do you think?

“So much easier than looking do wn at the broken bone sticking out of my leg.” Barbara Hayes, Situation Monitor

“I’d love to get an accurate diagnosis, but I’m more of a texter.” Elias Bentley, Systems Analyst